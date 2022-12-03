The 28 Top Sales to Shop This Weekend: Save 80% on Good American, Mario Badescu, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn't mean that all of the good deals have disappeared. There's no need to worry if you missed out on those. This weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are so many unbelievable sales and discounts on many of our favorite brands.

80% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American? Yes, dolls! You can also get an EXTRA 60% discount on J. Crew sale styles. Ulta has 50% off deals on top brands, including Tarte, and Lancome. Get a 40% discount on MAC Cosmetics lipsticks and eye makeup. Lulus has 24-hour flash deals on select products. Those are just some of the best deals right now. Here's a roundup of this weekend's best sales, deals, and bargains.