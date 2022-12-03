The 28 Top Sales to Shop This Weekend: Save 80% on Good American, Mario Badescu, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn't mean that all of the good deals have disappeared. There's no need to worry if you missed out on those. This weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are so many unbelievable sales and discounts on many of our favorite brands.
80% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American? Yes, dolls! You can also get an EXTRA 60% discount on J. Crew sale styles. Ulta has 50% off deals on top brands, including Tarte, and Lancome. Get a 40% discount on MAC Cosmetics lipsticks and eye makeup. Lulus has 24-hour flash deals on select products. Those are just some of the best deals right now. Here's a roundup of this weekend's best sales, deals, and bargains.
This Weekend's Best Sales and Deals
Good American
Save up to 80% on Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American, during the Limited Time: Sample Sale. Get jeans, jackets, bodysuits, and more bestsellers at an unbelievable price.
Mario Badescu
Save 50% on select top-sellers from Mario Badescu or save 25% sitewide with the promo code MARIO25. Plus, you'll get 5 free samples with your purchase.
Ulta
Ulta has two days of great sales this weekend:
Saturday: Get Tarte concealer for just $20, 50% off Sunday Riley Retinoid Serum, 40% off Revlon's One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush and One-Step Blowout Curls, 50% off Lancome eyeliner and mascara, and 30% off Kristin Ess Hair products.
Sunday: 40% off IGK, 30% off Mario Badescu, 30% off Buxom, 20% off BabylissPro and Chi hair tools, and 40% off Morphe brushes.
Sephora
Use the code GETGIFTING to save 20% at Sephora.
Peter Thomas Roth
Save 60% on select cult-favorite skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth.
Beachwaver
Save 42% on these automatic, self-rotating curling irons from Beachwaver.
RMS Beauty
Save 70% of RMS Beauty products, which means you can get blush for $8, eyeshadow for $10, and lip gloss for just $6.
Color Wow
Save 20% on hair product sets from Color Wow.
Toshiba Microwaves and Toasters
Save 25% on select Toshiba toasters and microwaves from Amazon.
- Toshiba Hot Air Convection Toaster Oven, Extra Large 34QT/32L, 9-in-1 Cooking Functions
- Toshiba Speedy Convection Toaster Oven Countertop with Double Infrared Heating, 10-in-1
- Toshiba ML2-EM09PA(BS) Small Countertop Microwave Oven With 6 Auto Menus
- Toshiba 3-in-1 EC042A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven, Smart Sensor with 13 Auto Menus
- Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Countertop Microwave Oven, 0.9 Cu Ft With 10.6 Inch Removable Turntable, 900W, 6 Auto Menus
- Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Ovens 1.2 Cu Ft, 12.4" Removable Turntable Smart Humidity Sensor 12 Auto Menus
- Toshiba AC25CEW-SS Large 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven Countertop, 10-In-One
- Toshiba 4-in-1 ML-EC42P(SS) Countertop Microwave Oven
- Toshiba ML2-EM12EA(BS) Countertop Microwave Oven
- Toshiba TOSHIBA ML2-EC10SA(BS) 8-in-1 Countertop Microwave with Air Fryer Microwave Combo, Convection, Broil
QVC
Shop these Big Deal savings from QVC on brands including Barefoot Dreams, Vince Camuto, HoMedics, and MUK LUKS. Plus there's a 24-hour flash sale on the Today's Special Value on Saturday and Sunday.
Aerie
Get leggings for 40% off and pajamas for $20 from Aerie.
Anthropologie
Save 40% on boots, candles, clothing, and more gifts from Anthropologie.
Carbon38
Use the code SALE30 for an EXTRA 30% discount on Carbon38 sale styles, including Beyond Yoga, Beach Riot, Nike, and Eleven by Venus Williams.
Dyson
Save $200 on select vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers from Dyson.
Everlane
Save 25% sitewide at Everlane.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Get a 30% discount on select holiday sets from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
Girlfriend Collective
Save up to 70% on styles from Girlfriend Collective.
IT Cosmetics
Save 30% on these holiday sets from IT Cosmetics.
Lulus
Lulus has a different set of deals every day for 12 days. You can save up to 60%.
MAC Cosmetics
Get 40% off lip and eye products, and 30% off everything else from MAC Cosmetics (discounts applied at checkout).
KVD Beauty
Get 25% off when you spend $50 or 30% off for $90+ at KVD Beauty.
J.Crew
Use the code SHOPNOW to get an EXTRA 60% discount on J.Crew sale styles and 30% off the rest of the site.
Madewell
Get jeans for $50 and save 30% on everything else at Madewell with the code VERYMERRY.
MakeUp Eraser
Save 30% on everything from MakeUp Eraser.
Nordstrom
Shop sweaters starting at $29, 60% off boots, beauty deals, and cozy deals under $100 from Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack shoppers can save 70% on adidas, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Kate Spade, and more top brands.
Our Place Always Pan
Get the 8-in-1 Our Place Always Pan for $99 (normally $145). It does the job of a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.
Parade
Don't miss these 70% off deals from Parade.
