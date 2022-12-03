The 28 Top Sales to Shop This Weekend: Save 80% on Good American, Mario Badescu, Nordstrom & More

Enter to Win

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continue with discounts on top brands, including Sephora, Fenty Beauty, Ulta, J.Crew, Dyson, Madewell, MAC Cosmetics.

E! Insider Shop, This Weekend's Top Deals

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn't mean that all of the good deals have disappeared. There's no need to worry if you missed out on those. This weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are so many unbelievable sales and discounts on many of our favorite brands.

80% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American? Yes, dolls! You can also get an EXTRA 60% discount on J. Crew sale styles. Ulta has 50% off deals on top brands, including Tarte, and Lancome. Get a 40% discount on MAC Cosmetics lipsticks and eye makeup. Lulus has 24-hour flash deals on select products. Those are just some of the best deals right now. Here's a roundup of this weekend's best sales, deals, and bargains.

This Weekend's Best Sales and Deals

Good American

Save up to 80% on Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American, during the Limited Time: Sample Sale. Get jeans, jackets, bodysuits, and more bestsellers at an unbelievable price.

Shop
Now

Mario Badescu

Save 50% on select top-sellers from Mario Badescu or save 25% sitewide with the promo code MARIO25. Plus, you'll get 5 free samples with your purchase.

Shop
Now

Ulta

Ulta has two days of great sales this weekend:

Saturday: Get Tarte concealer for just $20, 50% off Sunday Riley Retinoid Serum, 40% off Revlon's One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush and One-Step Blowout Curls, 50% off Lancome eyeliner and mascara, and 30% off Kristin Ess Hair products.

Sunday: 40% off IGK, 30% off Mario Badescu, 30% off Buxom, 20% off BabylissPro and Chi hair tools, and 40% off Morphe brushes.

Shop
Now

Sephora

Use the code GETGIFTING to save 20% at Sephora.

Shop
Now

Peter Thomas Roth

Save 60% on select cult-favorite skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth.

Shop
Now

Beachwaver

Save 42% on these automatic, self-rotating curling irons from Beachwaver.

Shop
Now

RMS Beauty

Save 70% of RMS Beauty products, which means you can get blush for $8, eyeshadow for $10, and lip gloss for just $6.

Shop
Now

Color Wow

Save 20% on hair product sets from Color Wow.

Shop
Now

Toshiba Microwaves and Toasters

Save 25% on select Toshiba toasters and microwaves from Amazon.

Shop @
Amazon

QVC

Shop these Big Deal savings from QVC on brands including Barefoot Dreams, Vince Camuto, HoMedics, and MUK LUKS. Plus there's a 24-hour flash sale on the Today's Special Value on Saturday and Sunday.

Shop
Now

Aerie

Get leggings for 40% off and pajamas for $20 from Aerie.

Shop
Now

Anthropologie

Save 40% on boots, candles, clothing, and more gifts from Anthropologie.

Shop
Now

Carbon38

Use the code SALE30 for an EXTRA 30% discount on Carbon38 sale styles, including Beyond Yoga, Beach Riot, Nike, and Eleven by Venus Williams.

Shop
Now

Dyson

Save $200 on select vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers from Dyson.

Shop
Now

Everlane

Save 25% sitewide at Everlane

Shop
Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Get a 30% discount on select holiday sets from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Shop
Now

Girlfriend Collective

Save up to 70% on styles from Girlfriend Collective.

Shop
Now

IT Cosmetics

Save 30% on these holiday sets from IT Cosmetics.

Shop
Now

Lulus

Lulus has a different set of deals every day for 12 days. You can save up to 60%.

Shop
Now

MAC Cosmetics

Get 40% off lip and eye products, and 30% off everything else from MAC Cosmetics (discounts applied at checkout).

Shop
Now

KVD Beauty

Get 25% off when you spend $50 or 30% off for $90+ at KVD Beauty.

Shop
Now

J.Crew

Use the code SHOPNOW to get an EXTRA 60% discount on J.Crew sale styles and 30% off the rest of the site.

Shop
Now

Madewell

Get jeans for $50 and save 30% on everything else at Madewell with the code VERYMERRY.

Shop
Now

MakeUp Eraser

Save 30% on everything from MakeUp Eraser.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom

Shop sweaters starting at $29, 60% off boots, beauty deals, and cozy deals under $100 from Nordstrom.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack shoppers can save 70% on adidas, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Kate Spade, and more top brands.

Shop
Now

Our Place Always Pan

Get the 8-in-1 Our Place Always Pan for $99 (normally $145). It does the job of a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.

Shop
Now

Parade

Don't miss these 70% off deals from Parade.

Shop
Now

