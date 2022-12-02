Sofia Richie Breaks Down "Strict Diet" for Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Before saying "I do" at the altar, Sofia Richie has said I do to a diet.

The 24-year-old, who announced her engagement to music mogul Elliot Grainge back in April, shared a look into her lifestyle regimen ahead of their nuptials, which includes monitoring when she eats.

"Ok so I started a strict diet," Sofia wrote in a since-deleted post to her Dec. 2 Instagram Story. "My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it. I try my hardest to fast until 12pm ( with the Exception of coffee ). For lunch I have either a salad or a high protein meal. I eat my dinner around 630 pm, which is the last meal before I go to bed ( no snacking )."

As the model explained, her diet not only focuses on when she eats, but also what is she eating and what she isn't.

"I have high protein with tons of veggies," she added. "I try my hardest to avoid any carbs or sugar, but sometimes I give myself a little treat."