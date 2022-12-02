Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, stop what you're doing and shop. There are some lululemon belt bags back in stock, but not for long. I repeat: the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is back in stock. I will keep it real with you: a lot of them sold out while I was writing this article. Hurry up and shop! If you're looking for the ultimate It Girl accessory that's just as practical as it is cute, you need one of these bags.
You can wear it on your waist, of course. Or you can rock it as a shoulder bag or even a crossbody, depending on how you adjust the strap. There are lots of possibilities for this hands-free, on-trend style. This is not a drill. Head over to lululemon before these belt bags sell out...again. They always do. Trust me on that.
Lululemon Belt Bags
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
If you're asking me, you can never have too many black bags. This one comes in other colors too.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
If you love your lululemon belt bag, but prefer a little more storage, opt for this one, which is slightly bigger. It comes in six colors.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Go cozy with one of these fleece belt bags. I got this in three colors last year and I have been obsessively using them ever since. And, yes you'll get a lot of compliments when you rock one of them too.
lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt
This running belt is perfect to carry your top essentials. It comes in a handful of colors and three sizes. Am I runner? No, not really, but I do use this when I am on the go and don't feel like toting a huge bag around. I love this for travel or a day at an amusement park.
Looking for more lululemon picks? Here are some great holiday gift ideas for men.