Heather Morris Recalls How Late Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera Confronted Her About Eating Disorder

Watch : Heather Morris' Message to "Glee" Fans After Naya Rivera's Passing

Heather Morris is recalling a private backstage moment she shared with late co-star Naya Rivera.

The Glee alum said Rivera—who died from an accidental drowning in 2020 at age 33—reached out to her when she noticed Morris avoiding food while they were on the Glee Live! In Concert! tour in 2010. Morris said that, at the time, she was "in a really bad place."

"When we started the tour, I had developed an eating disorder," Morris told former co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast Nov. 30. "I stopped getting my period. I was so in my head about food and what it was doing for me and, obviously, this is just a manifestation of what my body was really going through in my mind. But I just was unhealthy. I looked at all food as bad."

Morris said there was one moment in particular during the tour that prompted their late co-star to check in on her, which she stated came from Rivera's own struggles with anorexia which she detailed in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.