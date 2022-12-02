Enter to Win

See Prince William Meet With President Joe Biden During Boston Trip

Prince William was greeted by President Joe Biden when he visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum during his three-day trip to Boston. Take a look.

Though it was a chilly day in Boston, Prince William got a warm welcome from President Joe Biden

On Dec. 2, the Prince of Wales met with the Commander-in-Chief during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. As seen in a C-SPAN video of their encounter, Biden—clad in long jacket—joked about the royal's lack of outerwear as the two greeted each other outside the building. 

"Where's your top coat?" he asked William, who wore a navy suit and a light blue tie for the occasion. "Good to see you again."

William then replied with a laugh, "Good to see you too."

The meeting, during which the prince raved about its "spectacular setting" overlooking the water, was part of the 40-year-old's three-day tour of the Massachusetts city. Earlier in the week, William and his wife, Kate Middletonmet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall and caught a Boston Celtics game at TD Garden as part of their Beantown visit. 

photos
Prince William Through the Years

Scheduled around the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, the visit comes eight years after William and Kate last touched down stateside and marks their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

In a statement read on Nov. 30, William reflected on his late grandmother's love of the city. "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen," he shared. "She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

Calling the late monarch "one of life's optimists," William added, "And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet."

Keep scrolling to see more from William and Kate's Boston trip.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Power Pose

Two world leaders united when Prince William had a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Boston's John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Dec. 2.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Staying Warm

Prince William and Kate Middleton bundled up on the Boston shoreline while discussing the climate crisis with Mayor Michelle Wu on Dec. 1.

Stephen Lock/Pool/Shutterstock
Suiting Up

The Princess of Wales was chic in a burgundy pantsuit while visiting the Roca organization in Boston.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meet and Greet

Kate stopped to talk with a young fan dressed as a guard during the Dec. 1 outing.

BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kicking It Courtside

Kate and Will embraced American sports by catching the Celtics game on Nov. 30 with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage
Slam Dunk

The group cheered on Boston's team, though they may have gotten a little too close to the action. "I almost bumped into them," NBA player Derrick White later confessed. "I was like, 'My bad.'"

Karwai Tang/WireImage
In the Spotlight

Governor-elect Healey and the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, helped the royals kick off Earthshot celebrations with a lighting event.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On the Ground

William and Kate started off the festivities on Nov. 30, meeting with the Mayor by City Hall.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royal Arrival

The couple touched down in Beantown on Nov. 30.

