See Prince William Meet With President Joe Biden During Boston Trip

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Though it was a chilly day in Boston, Prince William got a warm welcome from President Joe Biden.

On Dec. 2, the Prince of Wales met with the Commander-in-Chief during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. As seen in a C-SPAN video of their encounter, Biden—clad in long jacket—joked about the royal's lack of outerwear as the two greeted each other outside the building.

"Where's your top coat?" he asked William, who wore a navy suit and a light blue tie for the occasion. "Good to see you again."

William then replied with a laugh, "Good to see you too."

The meeting, during which the prince raved about its "spectacular setting" overlooking the water, was part of the 40-year-old's three-day tour of the Massachusetts city. Earlier in the week, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall and caught a Boston Celtics game at TD Garden as part of their Beantown visit.