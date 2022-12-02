How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her secret to raising seven "Baldwinitos."

The yoga instructor revealed how she keeps calm amidst the chaos of raising her seven kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months—with husband Alec Baldwin.

So, what's her secret? "A good sense of humor," Hilaria exclusively told E! News during the American Museum of Natural History's annual Gala red carpet Dec. 1 in New York City. "And just embrace the chaos. I feel like one and two, I was more trying to hold the chaos. And by three, they outnumber you."

And when it comes to keeping the romance alive with the "Drunk Parents" actor, there are simple gestures that make Hilaria feel loved and appreciated by her hubby.

"I'm breastfeeding and I pump as well. And at night, he'll get me my drinks and waters," she continued. "It's so simple, but I really appreciate it."