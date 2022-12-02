Olivia Colman Slams Bullies Who Forced Heartstopper's Kit Connor to Come Out

Watch : LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows to Watch During Pride: Fire Island & More!

Olivia Colman is standing up for her TV son.

After online harassment forced her Heartstopper co-star Kit Connor to come out as bisexual on Oct. 31, Colman applauded Connor's bravery—while also criticizing those who ultimately forced him to address his sexuality.

"I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him," Colman, who plays mom Sarah to his Nick, told Variety at the Dec. 1 Empire of Light premiere. "I think people should be allowed to have their own journey."

Colman commended Connor for standing up for himself, especially in the face of such public scrutiny.

"I'm incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight," the Oscar winner said. "It's unfair. But he's amazing. He's a very beautiful human being."

On Heartstopper, Connor plays Nick, a rugby player who develops a relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke). As the show grew in popularity, some viewers took to the Internet to accuse Connor of queerbaiting, a term used to describe people who lean into suspicion that they may be queer in hopes of attracting attention and publicity.