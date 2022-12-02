T.J. Holmes Playfully Notes "It's Been a Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors

TGIF?
T.J. Holmes appeared to offer a cheeky response to recent reports about his personal life while opening the Dec. 2 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know.
"Welcome to GMA 3: What You Need to Know on this Friday," Holmes said at the beginning of the show. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in."
However, Amy Robach didn't seem to agree. "Speak for yourself," she replied. "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do at least."
One thing is for sure: It certainly has been a headline-making week for the co-anchors. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, sparked romance rumors after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo Nov. 30. The outlet reported the pictures were from earlier that month and showed Holmes and Robach grabbing beers at a bar, walking together in New York and loading up a car during what the website described as a getaway upstate.
Holmes and Robach have yet to publicly comment on the speculation on-air or on their social media channels (both journalists have deactivated their Instagram accounts). E! News reached out to reps for Holmes, Robach and Good Morning America but did not receive any comment.
Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 and is stepmom to his three sons (she also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh). However, the Melrose Place actor appears to have removed any photos of the 20/20 co-host from his Instagram, and they've sold their New York apartment, with the property being listed Sept. 28 and selling for $5.2 million on Nov. 18, per online records.
As for Holmes, he has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010, and they share a daughter.
It has not been confirmed where Robach and Holmes stand in each of their relationships.