T.J. Holmes Playfully Notes "It's Been a Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors

Watch : GMA Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Joke About "Great Week" On-Air

TGIF?

T.J. Holmes appeared to offer a cheeky response to recent reports about his personal life while opening the Dec. 2 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know.

"Welcome to GMA 3: What You Need to Know on this Friday," Holmes said at the beginning of the show. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in."

However, Amy Robach didn't seem to agree. "Speak for yourself," she replied. "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do at least."

One thing is for sure: It certainly has been a headline-making week for the co-anchors. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, sparked romance rumors after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo Nov. 30. The outlet reported the pictures were from earlier that month and showed Holmes and Robach grabbing beers at a bar, walking together in New York and loading up a car during what the website described as a getaway upstate.