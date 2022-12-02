Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Says He's "Never Felt More Alive" After Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs

Shay Mooney is basking in the good things after his lifestyle change.

The "10,000 Hours" singer, who makes up one half of Dan + Shay alongside Dan Smyers, looked back on the beginning of his weight loss journey to where he is now.

"It's weird not recognizing yourself," Shay wrote in a Dec. 2 Instagram post, which featured a montage of photos throughout his transformation. "I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again."

And while Dan's dedication helped him lose weight, it also helped him gain some personal perspective on lifestyle.

"It matters what we eat," he wrote. "It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on."

The 30-year-old—who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with pregnant wife Hannah Love Mooney—noted that he has gratitude for the "people in my life that helped me make a change." But make no mistake: Dan's choice to embark on this journey was his own.