Prue Leith Reveals Why The Great British Baking Show Hasn’t Had an All-Star Season Yet

The Great British Baking Show: All-Stars won't be happening anytime soon.
On the heels of the series' 13th season, judge Prue Leith is explaining why she and Paul Hollywood haven't gotten the show's winners back together for a shot at the ultimate crown (or, in their case, cake platter).
"If you've already won Bake Off, your life changes," she exclusively told E! News. "You become either a very well-known baker, or you find yourself with a bakery business, or you're on television as a presenter, or you are writing a new cookbook, and you have a reputation you don't want to damage."
Because of that, Prue said that she thinks the series would "struggle" to draw in previous winners, though they have "never tried, to be honest."
"They feel that it's the top of their career so far," she added. "Would you want to risk losing it?"
Well, we'd certainly love to watch it.
In the meantime, Paul and Prue are promoting their newest Baking Show endeavor: The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special, which is now available to stream on The Roku Channel. But their trip across the pond has left them with more than a few ideas about the show's next season.
"International Bake Off!" Paul exclusively pitched to E! News. "Let's have the Brits against the Americans. And then Prue and I could still judge it, and we just have contestants in from all over the US and UK going head to head."
Of course, if the Bake Off revolutionary war doesn't end up happening, Hollywood also revealed which holiday special he'd like to film next.
"Easter!" he shared. "Everyone can get dressed up like they did this year. I lived and worked in Europe for a while, and there's so many traditions in Europe and so many bakes. Of course, in the UK, we have the hot cross buns, and we have tsoureki in Greece and Cyprus. I'd love to do something on that, 'cause there's so many things we can do."
Until then, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special is now available to stream on The Roku Channel, and you can catch up on The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.