13 ‘90s-Inspired Winter Essentials Starting at $10

Look cool and stay warm with these '90s-inspired styles that are perfect for layering this winter.

By Carly Shihadeh Dec 02, 2022 10:54 PMTags
E-comm: 90s FashionGetty Images

If all of your Instagram style inspiration saves lately have been '90s throwbacks, you've come to the right place. We're so inspired by the '90s trend that we rounded up 13 looks to keep you warm and get you through winter in style.

This winter, we're taking inspiration from it-girls like Cher from Clueless and Julia Roberts, channeling their iconically cool style in the '90s. 

Whether you're looking for a great pair of loafers, a minimalist-chic coat to pair with your hoodies and chunky sneakers, or a trendy puffer jacket, scroll below for pieces that will complete all of your '90s-inspired looks this season.

ISOMEI Women's Chunky Heel Loafers Platform Patent Leather Chunky Loafers Oxfords Shoes with Metal

The '90s are back in a big way, and a staple in every good '90s-inspired closet? A great pair of loafers that will be the perfect way to complete every outfit.

$59
Amazon

Samaria Light Sky Blue Asymmetrical Skirt

Midi denim skirts are trending this season, and we think this one will look so cute with a white turtle neck top and black puffer jacket.

$50
$41
J.Ing

Double-breasted Coat

This long coat comes in cream and beige. Wear a hoodie under and pair it with light-wash baggy jeans and chunky sneakers for the best '90s cool-girl look.

$80
H&M

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants

These pants will be a staple in your wardrobe, and you'll wear them for seasons to come.

$29
Amazon

Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer

We love a good blazer to channel all the '90s vibes. This one is oversized, so it's perfect for layering.

$57
Amazon

Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms

Dr. Martens never really go out of style, but they're especially trending now as a great addition to your '90s outfits. The best part? They'll last forever and keep your feet nice and warm this winter. 

$200
Dr. Martens

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater (Available in Plus Size)

The cable-knit sweater is a classic style. This one from Amazon will keep you warm and looking so chic this winter, and it comes in extended sizes. The best part? It's on sale now.

$31
$17
Amazon

Womens Girl High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt School A-Line Skater Skirts with Lining Shorts

The preppy trend is a great way to channel your inner '90s cool-girl, and this $10 skirt will look so cute paired with tights, platform loafers, and a long coat this winter.

$10
Amazon

Spanx High Waist Luxe Tights

These tights are a must this winter, as they're the perfect addition to your cute skirts this winter. This style from Spanx features medium-control shaping and a non-binding waistband for all-day comfort.

$38
Nordstrom

Women's Winter warm Puffer Jacket Oversized Zip-Up Quilted Puffy Coat with pocket

Puffer jackets are still trending, and we think you'll look so cute in this brown one from Amazon.

$42
Amazon

Ale Tweed Blazer and Skirt

This set is giving us all the Clueless vibes which is perfect because Cher is one of our '90s style icons.

$136
Storets

Catalina Lettuce Hem Slim Fit Top

We love layering for winter, and this lettuce-hem turtleneck is a chic way to add warmth and style to any of your outfits. 

$19
Storets

Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

North Face's Retro Nuptse Jacket is the ultimate throwback jacket. You can't go wrong with finishing off your '90s outfits with this look.

$320
The North Face

