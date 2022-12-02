13 ‘90s-Inspired Winter Essentials Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If all of your Instagram style inspiration saves lately have been '90s throwbacks, you've come to the right place. We're so inspired by the '90s trend that we rounded up 13 looks to keep you warm and get you through winter in style.

This winter, we're taking inspiration from it-girls like Cher from Clueless and Julia Roberts, channeling their iconically cool style in the '90s.

Whether you're looking for a great pair of loafers, a minimalist-chic coat to pair with your hoodies and chunky sneakers, or a trendy puffer jacket, scroll below for pieces that will complete all of your '90s-inspired looks this season.