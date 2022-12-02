13 ‘90s-Inspired Winter Essentials Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If all of your Instagram style inspiration saves lately have been '90s throwbacks, you've come to the right place. We're so inspired by the '90s trend that we rounded up 13 looks to keep you warm and get you through winter in style.
This winter, we're taking inspiration from it-girls like Cher from Clueless and Julia Roberts, channeling their iconically cool style in the '90s.
Whether you're looking for a great pair of loafers, a minimalist-chic coat to pair with your hoodies and chunky sneakers, or a trendy puffer jacket, scroll below for pieces that will complete all of your '90s-inspired looks this season.
ISOMEI Women's Chunky Heel Loafers Platform Patent Leather Chunky Loafers Oxfords Shoes with Metal
The '90s are back in a big way, and a staple in every good '90s-inspired closet? A great pair of loafers that will be the perfect way to complete every outfit.
Samaria Light Sky Blue Asymmetrical Skirt
Midi denim skirts are trending this season, and we think this one will look so cute with a white turtle neck top and black puffer jacket.
Double-breasted Coat
This long coat comes in cream and beige. Wear a hoodie under and pair it with light-wash baggy jeans and chunky sneakers for the best '90s cool-girl look.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants
These pants will be a staple in your wardrobe, and you'll wear them for seasons to come.
Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer
We love a good blazer to channel all the '90s vibes. This one is oversized, so it's perfect for layering.
Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms
Dr. Martens never really go out of style, but they're especially trending now as a great addition to your '90s outfits. The best part? They'll last forever and keep your feet nice and warm this winter.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater (Available in Plus Size)
The cable-knit sweater is a classic style. This one from Amazon will keep you warm and looking so chic this winter, and it comes in extended sizes. The best part? It's on sale now.
Womens Girl High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt School A-Line Skater Skirts with Lining Shorts
The preppy trend is a great way to channel your inner '90s cool-girl, and this $10 skirt will look so cute paired with tights, platform loafers, and a long coat this winter.
Women's Winter warm Puffer Jacket Oversized Zip-Up Quilted Puffy Coat with pocket
Puffer jackets are still trending, and we think you'll look so cute in this brown one from Amazon.
Ale Tweed Blazer and Skirt
This set is giving us all the Clueless vibes which is perfect because Cher is one of our '90s style icons.
Catalina Lettuce Hem Slim Fit Top
We love layering for winter, and this lettuce-hem turtleneck is a chic way to add warmth and style to any of your outfits.
Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
North Face's Retro Nuptse Jacket is the ultimate throwback jacket. You can't go wrong with finishing off your '90s outfits with this look.