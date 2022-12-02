Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage With Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson

Everyone has regrets in life, and for Shaquille O'Neal, his biggest one is the end of his nine-year marriage to ex-wife Shaunie Henderson.
"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," the NBA star exclusively said on the Dec. 1 episode of E! News. "I mentioned about having a 76,000-square-foot house and nobody in there. That was all my fault."
"I didn't do the right thing," he added, "and I definitely paid for it." Shaq admitted to cheating on the former Basketball Wives star—with whom he share kids Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, Amirah, 21, Shaqir, 19, and Me'arah, 16—in his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story.
But after some tough times, it seems the former couple is currently on good terms. Shaunie even gave him a "courtesy invite" to her nuptials with husband Keion Henderson earlier this year, though she told E! News in November that the basketball player did not attend.
At the end of the day, what matters most to Shaq is family, as said he is "truly blessed" when it comes to his relationships with his kids. He also shares his eldest daughter Taahirah, 26, with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.
"I try to spoil them, but not really," the 50-year-old shared. "I've been blessed. I have wonderful children. They listen, they have wonderful mothers, so whatever they need, I take care of it."
Earlier this year, Shaq opened up about his 2011 divorce on the April 19 episode of The Pivot podcast. "Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up," he said. "I'm not going to say it was her. She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff. It was just all me."
Hear more from Shaq—including how he recently teamed up with fellow basketball player Alonzo Mourning to open up Icy Hot's newest Comebaq Court in Miami, as well as his work with The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation—in the full clip above.
