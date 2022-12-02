Donatella Versace Reflects on Late Brother Gianni's "Creative Genius" in Birthday Message

Watch : Cole Sprouse's "Embarrassing" B-Day Gift to Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace is honoring her late brother on his birthday.

The fashion mogul penned a moving message to Gianni Versace on what would have been his 76th birthday on Dec. 2. Alongside photos of the two as kids and at a 1993 Versace show, Donatella wrote on Instagram, "Simple words cannot express Gianni's creative genius."

"On his birthday, today and every year, I celebrate how his talent sent ripples into the world of fashion and beyond," she continued. "Gianni, I love and miss you so much. Happy Birthday xxx." Her post included two snaps of the two with one featuring the Italian designers as children.

Donatella's tribute was met with tons of love, with Lindsay Lohan, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nolan Funk among sharing red heart emojis in the comments.