Hailey Bieber's Latest Look Proves an LBD Is Anything But Basic

Watch : Hailey Bieber Suffering From Ovarian Cyst "the Size of an Apple"

NBD, Hailey Bieber just wore another sexy LBD.

The Rhode Beauty founder most certainly brought the heat to Miami, as she attended Tiffany & Co.'s Art Basel event in a chic curve-hugging look.

For the Dec. 1 fête in the city's Design District, Hailey slipped into a long-sleeve Saint Laurent minidress that featured a massive rose placed around her belly button area, with material ruched on the sides to create a draping effect. The floral appliqué was also attached to a floor-length train, which gave the little black dress the wow factor.

Hailey's accessories were perfectly on-theme, as she paired her outfit with metallic silver pumps, glowy cheek highlighter and jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co.—of, course!

Hailey's Miami event marks one of her first red carpet appearances since discussing her recent health issues.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram Story. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."