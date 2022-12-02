Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pal Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech

Watch : Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship

Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life.

While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten Island star's headline-making romances by joking that he has another high-profile ex that people might not know about.

"Isn't the Lucy exhibit incredible," Fallon said of the famed hominid skeleton at the museum. "All we know for sure is that it's a 3.2-million-year-old skeleton, she was under four feet tall and she dated Pete Davidson."

But it was all in good fun as Fallon delivered his standup routine from beneath the museum's giant fiberglass whale. "By the way I took an edible before this," he continued. "Anyone else see a giant ten-ton whale? Or just me? I never thought I'd be doing comedy under a giant whale. It's something you'd never think you'd see, kind of like seeing Kanye at Zabars."