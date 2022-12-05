This $5 Lip Gloss Has Over 60,700 5-star Amazon Reviews And Comes In 32 Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you just want to be apart of the cool crowd, we have something here for you, because this lip gloss worked for us.
As one of the central, yet versatile makeup products one can have in their beauty repository, it can be hard to find that one perfect gloss you can wear everyday but also experiment with in various colors. If this dilemma sounds like you, boy oh boy, do we have the perfect solution for you.
This NYX butter lip gloss has 60,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It checks off all the boxes for what makes the perfect gloss: from its buttery-soft yet non-sticky formula that will keep your lips shining brighter than the holiday lights, to the 32 (yes, you read that right!) different colors it's available in, the gloss seems almost too good to be true.
But wait, that's not all... because this lip gloss costs only $5! Whether you're going for an everyday-nude bit of honey or holiday-party-worthy apple crisp, this lip gloss has you covered. You can go with one swipe for a sheer, delicate coverage, or layer it on for a bolder, medium coverage look. Just make sure to take a whole lot of selfies after you perfect that pout because everyone deserves to see how amazing you look.
This wallet-friendly lip gloss is sure to be up to Lil Mama's standards (circa 2007), just as it passed the vibe check for over 60,700 Amazon shoppers. Read below for some of the rave reviews this lip gloss has garnered.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
Dear lips, meet your new best friend. This NYX lip gloss is available in 32 different colors, each one made of a creamy formula that will leave your lips buttery soft, silky smooth and never sticky. The sheer to medium coverage means you can wear alone for a delicate, subtle look or glide it over your favorite lip product for a bolder look that's perfect for the holidays.
According to one shopper, "I have been hesitating to try these because I have VERY specific standards as to what the texture of a lipgloss is for me. It's Butter. This lipgloss is super hydrating, the pigment is instant but still modest, it is NOT sticky at all and they are pretty true to color."
Another Amazon reviewer described the gloss as moisturizing, pigmented and silky smooth. They wrote, "This is one of my repeat and go-to lipglosses. I really love the color, the texture, the shine and how smooth and soft it makes my lips. I use it almost like I would use a lip moisturizer because it is that good at helping my lips keep from drying out. The price is great too."
One shopper wrote that they have loved all the colors they've tried so far... and want more (us, too). They wrote, "I own three colors now—Tiramisu, Crème Brulée, and Strawberry Parfait. I have cool toned light skin, and somewhat darker lips, and each of them is perfect on me in its own way. If I had space in my bathroom and my wallet, I'd probably own twelve more shades—almost every color in the range is so gorgeous, I can never decide which to buy next."
Another shopper summed this product up perfectly, saying, "This will always be my favorite butter gloss by nyx. It's so cute and goes with every make up look. And this is the best price I found on Amazon."
This lip gloss is truly a win-win-win situation. So, what are you waiting for? Run, don't walk, to buy this gloss ASAP! That "Add to Cart" button has never looked so good, just like your lips will be looking.
