The Best 5-Star Amazon Products That Will Solve Your Fashion Problems

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't appreciate a good fashion hack? If you're on the hunt for products that will solve all your wardrobe problems, you've come to the right place. Whether you're struggling with jeans that fit too loose, shoes that are too big, shirts that wrinkle easily, and more, this roundup of the best problem-solving fashion products will be a gamechanger.
All of these ingenious products are available on Amazon for affordable prices, and they have thousands of positive reviews, so you know you won't be disappointed!
Keep scrolling to stock up on some life-changing fashion problem-solving products, from button pins for jeans to invisible clothing tape, and so much more.
Fearless Tape - Double Sided Tape for Fashion, Clothing and Body (50 Strip Pack)
For tops, pants, socks or just about anything else that slips and slides off your body, fashion tape is a must-have! It's a quick, easy and invisible fix for clothing that require a little bit more hold or support, like plunging necklines, backless tops and more. This Fearless Tape on Amazon is currently on sale and has over 28,000 positive reviews, on saying they were "honestly shocked by the strength of these strips." Another review shares, "I wore this to a concert where I was dancing and jumping and everything stayed in and the tape stayed intact! Highly recommend!"
Button Pins For Jeans, No Sew and No Tools
Have a pair of jeans or trousers in your wardrobe that you love but fits a bit too loose? Amazon has got the solution to that very problem. These button pins require no sewing or tools. Simply poke the button through the waistband and secure it with the backing, and you practically have a new pair of pants that fit you perfectly.
One review shares, "I love how easy it to put on jeans or jacket missing a button. They don't leave a huge hole which is good. They don't fall off and are sturdy."
Downy Wrinkle Releaser Fabric Spray (Pack of 2)
There are few things more annoying than having an outfit ruined by wrinkles, especially when you don't have the time or access for a dryer or steamer. An easy fix is this Downy Wrinkle Releaser Fabric Spray that comes in a pack of two on Amazon, with over 23,600 positive reviews.
One Amazon reviewer raves, "Are you like me who loves unwrinkled clothes but your dryer just doesn't cooperate? Have linen or other clothing that stubbornly refuses to let go of wrinkles? Frequent traveler who's too lazy to break out the steamer? THIS IS FOR YOU! Honestly, this is for everybody! This spray smells fresh and clean and within seconds, my toughest wrinkles are GONE."
Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver, White, Regular
A fabric shaver is so useful for clothes that need a bit of reviving if they're pilling or have lint. This Conair One reviewer shares, "This is a great product. It does make your sweaters look brand new as it removes those little annoying pills of fabric that occur over time and make a sweater look shabby. It really revives the garment!" Other users recommend a rechargeable fabric shaver instead.
RAZOR Bra Strap Clips Holder Women’s
Need to adjust your bra straps with a quick and easy fix? Check out these bra strap clips that come in so many different colors for $9. They're not visible, and allegedly, very comfortable!
One reviewer shares, "For my entire life, I've had problems with my bra straps slipping off my shoulders. I've tried ordering different things to remedy the issue, different styles of bras, ordered the 'ring' thing that is supposed to hold your straps, etc. and nothing has worked that was comfortable or manageable on my own. I got these strap clips two days ago and my bra straps have not slipped off my shoulders once!"
D-buy 8 Pcs Stainless Steel Necklace Extender
Jewelry extenders are so useful for those necklaces and pendants that you want to make more versatile, without having to buy a million different chains for. This set of silver and gold necklace extenders has over 13,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
One Amazon reviewer says, "I love that there's three different lengths and the option of gold or silver. That makes it a very good value for the money."
Purse Organizer Insert
If your purse or tote bag is like a disorganized ocean of things, you need a purse organizer insert with lots of pockets and compartments. This one has over 24,000 positive reviews, one of them sharing, "I'm going to be honest, I was a little nervous when I opened the package and felt how "flimsy" it was, but decided to give it a try and I'm glad I did! It fits perfect in my medium sized Coach bag and isn't too bulky or heavy. The velcro is sturdy and the zipper insert part stays in place, when velcroed properly. There are enough pockets, on the inside and outer of the insert and holds way more than I thought when I opened the package. I'm glad I gave this a chance. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a nice purse insert."
HOUSE DAY White Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers
Too much clothes and not enough closet space? These magic hangers will come to the rescue. They're durable and hold up to five garments horizontally and vertically, whether you're trying to save space on suit jackets, shirts, sweater, dresses and more. One review raves, "I have a very small closet that I share with my husband and there was never enough room. I recently overhauled my hanging rack and used these to reorganize and voila! all of my hanging items fit, even some of the heavier items. These were so very useful, best organizer I've purchased yet!"
Nippies Nipple Covers for Women – Adhesive Silicone Breast Pasties
Nipple covers are a must-have for those outfits that are backless or have no straps. They're comfortable, and these silicone pasties are particularly supportive, so they're also good for those occasions when you simply don't want to wear a bra. One Amazon reviewer shares, "Highly recommend! Most comfortable pasty/cover, totally worth the extra $ for the b-six brand. Superior adhesion doesn't lift at edges like others and they last wayyy longer!"
Revolving Punch Plier Kit
I can't count how many times I've dug tweezers or scissors into leather belts to customize the fit, and knowing about this punch plier would have made my efforts so much simpler. The hole puncher works on leather belts, watch bands, straps and even dog collars and fabric. One user raves, "Purchased this XOOL Leather Hole Punch Set in 2017, and it is now 2022. It has worked perfectly the entire time and I would purchase this product again. Surprisingly it is actually LESS expensive than the price I paid for it originally in 2017."
Heel Grips Liner Cushions Inserts for Loose Shoes
These heel grip liner cushions for perfect for shoes that are too loose, or those heels that require some extra comfort— because we all know how grueling heels can be sometimes. One review shares, "Very comfortable and helped me get rid of the blisters on my heel from a sharp seam thread that I couldn't cut off but was rubbing my skin raw on my heel."
Wingslove Womens Bra Extender Bra Band Breathing room 3pcs-Pack Multi-size
This bra extender works like magic, according this Amazon reviewer, who writes, "The one bra style that really works for me was not in stock in my size, and they didn't know when it would be available. So, I bought one size down in the bra and also bought the bra extender, after carefully measuring the bra hooks to get the correct size. It works great, it hooks and stays as it should, and was very comfortable - something I was concerned about since I have very sensitive skin. It was a very good and inexpensive solution to my problem."
MANZI Run Resistant Control Top Panty Hose Opaque Tights
Tights that rip with the slightest movement are seriously so annoying. These run resistant tights are here to change that. One review shares, "The fit is good - lots of stretch but they form to the body without feeling too constrictive. VERY opaque, too. The fabric feels thick but not heavy. Would definitely recommend if you want tights that will hold up."
Who doesn't love a good problem-solving product? Check out the best TikTok viral problem-solving products that actually work.