Jana Kramer Reflects on Year of "Healing" in 39th Birthday Message

Jana Kramer is entering a new year with a new perspective.

The One Tree Hill alum turned 39 years old on Dec. 2 and reflected on her journey.

"A little story for 39," she wrote in an Instagram post on her birthday. "I had therapy the other day and while I was sharing some things with her I started to cry. She asked me what the tears were. I couldn't answer because I started to cry more and she said ‘it's because you're proud of yourself isn't it'. And I shook my head yes and cried even harder but not out of sadness. HAPPY TEARS… cause I never thought I would be here."

As Jana noted, the past year hadn't been an easy one. "For the first time probably ever I've started to love who I am. What I am, and who I continue to become," she continued. "38 was a year of an immense amount of growth and healing through some very hard things and as I look at who I am now at 39 I'm actually proud of myself and it felt really good to feel that. I have always searched and wanted that validation from others but I have found it from within and that's the greatest birthday gift I could receive."