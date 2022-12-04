How MTV's Chanel West Coast Learned to Appreciate Her Body Even More After Giving Birth

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Attention new moms: Chanel West Coast is here to share what you can expect when you're not expecting.

More than a month after undergoing an emergency C-section to deliver a baby girl named Bowie, the Ridiculousness star is reflecting on her postpartum journey and the changes she is experiencing.

"I had to have a C-section, which was not something that I had any idea would have to happen," Chanel told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I have a scar now that's not something I really wanted." As for her tummy itself, "I've always had a pretty flat stomach and my stomach is taking a lot longer to go down."

But after the second week of motherhood, the 34-year-old singer said she started to see her scar improving and her body adjusting.

"It's a little bit of a struggle because it's not the exact body I'm used to before being pregnant," she admitted. Though it's certainly shifted her perspective. "It's funny because I'll go and look back at pictures from when I was really skinny and I can't believe I ever thought with that body that I was fat."