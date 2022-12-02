Idina Menzel Hints She May Be Returning to Broadway Soon

Watch : Idina Menzel Talks Disney+ Documentary, A Possible Rent Revival & More

Idina Menzel is looking to get in touch with her roots.

Before she starred in movies like Disenchanted, Uncut Gems and Frozen, the Tony-winning actress was gracing the Broadway stage in hit musicals such as Rent and Wicked. But when asked if she's interested in making a Broadway comeback on the Dec. 1 episode of E! News, she exclusively revealed, "Yes, of course."

Not only would she love to return to The Great White Way, but she may do so sooner than you think.

"I really love originating and being a part of developing new material," Idina told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "I'm not gonna say what it is yet, but definitely something that I feel really strongly about that I've helped develop from its early stages."

Fans don't have to wait for Idina's upcoming stage show to see her sing her heart out. The 51-year-old's new Disney+ documentary Which Way to the Stage? follows the story of her career and recent tour, culminating with her dream-fulfilling performance at Madison Square Garden.