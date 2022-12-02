Idina Menzel Hints She May Be Returning to Broadway Soon

Idina Menzel is looking to get in touch with her roots.
Before she starred in movies like Disenchanted, Uncut Gems and Frozen, the Tony-winning actress was gracing the Broadway stage in hit musicals such as Rent and Wicked. But when asked if she's interested in making a Broadway comeback on the Dec. 1 episode of E! News, she exclusively revealed, "Yes, of course."
Not only would she love to return to The Great White Way, but she may do so sooner than you think.
"I really love originating and being a part of developing new material," Idina told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "I'm not gonna say what it is yet, but definitely something that I feel really strongly about that I've helped develop from its early stages."
Fans don't have to wait for Idina's upcoming stage show to see her sing her heart out. The 51-year-old's new Disney+ documentary Which Way to the Stage? follows the story of her career and recent tour, culminating with her dream-fulfilling performance at Madison Square Garden.
But according to the star, the film is "more than just your typical tour documentary."
"As we went through it, it became more about just a mom, a woman trying to be a great mom and pursue her passion and all the chaos," Idina—who shares son Walker, 13, with ex-husband Taye Diggs—explained. "And so, it's just like, 'Which way to the stage,' is more than just a Rent reference. It's literally like, 'Where the hell is it?'"
Getting the chance to sing at MSG was "a beautiful thing" for Idina, which is why she wanted to capture the moment in her documentary. "The reason I wanted to film it was to take in a moment like that," the singer explained. "I feel like we forget to do that. We take things for granted and to just be present in our lives."
And she made sure to savor the moment she stepped on stage, noting, "I actually say it in the documentary, 'Can I just take this in for a minute?'"
Hear more from Idina in the full clip above.
Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+. Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.