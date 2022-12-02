How to Recreate the Viral Wednesday Makeup Worn by Jenna Ortega

Morbid makeup is the new glam.
Netflix's Wednesday series has taken the Internet by storm with its scary-good portrayal of the titular Addams Family character. Between the spooky backdrop and star-studded cast—which includes Jenna Ortega (as Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (as Gomez Addams), among others—the show has fans hypnotized.
And now, people are just dying to know how to recreate Jenna's gothic makeup so they can channel Wednesday IRL. After all, the hashtag #wednesdayaddamsmakeup has racked up over 900 million views on TikTok.
Luckily, Jenna's dark burgundy lip paired with a smudgy, smoky eye and casket-ready complexion is easier to achieve than her viral dance scene.
The show's head makeup artist Tara McDonald told M.A.C. Cosmetics' Executive Director of Global Trends, Cat Quinn, that she mixed M.A.C.'s lip pencil in Nightmoth with a clear lip balm and dabbed it on Jenna's lips.
For the eyes, Tara used the brand's brown shadow in Script on Jenna's crease and under-eye. Next, the makeup artist applied Carbon, a true black, underneath the eyes and finished off the look with Glitch in the Matrix, a metallic black, in the upper lash line (almost like an eyeliner).
As for Jenna's ghostly complexion? Tara wanted to stay true to the original Addams Family movie, in which Christina Ricci.
Tara also wanted to highlight Jenna's natural freckles, so she used a sheer skin tint. To carve out dagger-sharp cheekbones, the makeup artist used M.A.C.'s sculpting powders in Sculpt and Shadowy.
Lately, Jenna has been taking a style cue from Wednesday, dressing in daring black getups on and off the red carpet. For the show's premiere on Nov. 16, the You alum wore a showstopping black lace Versace dress and matching veil, looking straight out of a Tim Burton movie.
"I've just got to thank @versace and my team for putting me together for the Wednesday premiere," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29. "They made me very happy, if you couldn't already tell."
Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.