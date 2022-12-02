How to Recreate the Viral Wednesday Makeup Worn by Jenna Ortega

Watch : How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

Morbid makeup is the new glam.

Netflix's Wednesday series has taken the Internet by storm with its scary-good portrayal of the titular Addams Family character. Between the spooky backdrop and star-studded cast—which includes Jenna Ortega (as Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (as Gomez Addams), among others—the show has fans hypnotized.

And now, people are just dying to know how to recreate Jenna's gothic makeup so they can channel Wednesday IRL. After all, the hashtag #wednesdayaddamsmakeup has racked up over 900 million views on TikTok.

Luckily, Jenna's dark burgundy lip paired with a smudgy, smoky eye and casket-ready complexion is easier to achieve than her viral dance scene.

The show's head makeup artist Tara McDonald told M.A.C. Cosmetics' Executive Director of Global Trends, Cat Quinn, that she mixed M.A.C.'s lip pencil in Nightmoth with a clear lip balm and dabbed it on Jenna's lips.