A Britney Spears Musical Is Coming to Broadway in 2023

We're not playing with your heart.
Once Upon a One More Time, the new jukebox musical set to Britney Spears' iconic catalogue is officially heading to Broadway next year. The musical fairy tale story follows a group of classic fairy tale figures who realize that maybe they haven't reached their happily ever after, after all.
"Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm's Fairy Tales—because as far as they know, it's the only book that's ever been written," the show's website reads." That's when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, ‘happily ever after' will never be the same. It's the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that'll make you feel stronger than yesterday."
For those who are saying gimme more details, the show's official Instagram account, announced on Dec. 2 that the show will kick off in the spring—previews begin May 13—at the Marquis Theatre with tickets going on sale starting December 5th.
According to Deadline, just a few of the Britney hits featured in the show will include Britney's classic songs "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic." It will also be directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari.
The Broadway run follows a sold-out run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C, which wrapped back in January.
Although Britney is not involved in developing Once Upon a One More Time, she previously showed her support for the production.
"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs—especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," she told Playbill in 2019. "This is a dream come true for me!"