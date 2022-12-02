Cheers to the Holiday Season With Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s Gift Guide Picks

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks. Fresh Vine Wine is Nina and Julianne's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dreaming of a wine Christmas? You're in the right place. Best friends Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough just released a Brut Rosé just in time for your next holiday toast. The Fresh Vine Wine founders also shared their holiday gift picks with E! shoppers, and, of course, they included some wine.
Julianne shared, "I love so much about the holidays! Especially getting the downtime with loved ones and the chance to just lay around in pj's and catch up on life! I find this season so cozy and enjoy lots of food, great wine, and getting dressed up with friends too!" Nina added, "I agree! I love spending time with family and friends, as well as getting the chance to relax and maybe travel somewhere new."
When it comes to gift shopping, Julianne advised, "Really think about the person you are gifting and what they enjoy using in their everyday lifestyle. The best gift is one put to good use and that makes the person think of you each time they use it." Nina said, "I would add, giving a gift that someone mentioned wanting so badly, but would never treat themselves to."
Treat your favorite people with these thoughtful picks from Julianne and Nina.
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's Holiday Gift Recommendations
Fresh Vine Wine Brut Rosé
Nina said, "I can't wait to pop our new Fresh Vine Wine BRUT ROSÉ on New Year's Eve!"
Lallier Cashmere Wool Scarf
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
JH: Even with a small gift budget, you can get great designer items on sale, and essentials like a wool scarf in a classic color. It's something easy and chic that anyone can rock no matter where you live.
ND:We love to go skiing, cozy by the fire, so a scarf is perfect.
This scarf comes in seven colors.
Diptyque Baise Candle
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
ND: I love candles. The smell just sets the mood of cuddling up to a good book, a party, a night with girlfriends. Diptyque makes a great candle that definitely goes to good use.
Andy Cohen recommended this candle as a holiday host gift and a stocking stuffer.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker?
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
JH: I gotta go with my love of music, at all times. I rock out morning to night and have my Bose speaker always at the ready!
This speaker comes in four colors and has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Casper Dog Bed
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
ND:: I've been eyeing this Casper dog bed for Mrs. Maverick and plan to gift asap to some pup owners I know
Amazon has this dog bed in three sizes and four colors. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
JH: Depending on the person I am giving, I love gifting an item one wouldn't normally splurge on, like the Dyson hair dryer, which is a real investment and treat to use!
This product has 15.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
ND: Obviously, a delicious bottle of wine, like our go to award winning Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon!
CQ Acrylic Glass Picture Frame, Pack of 2
"I love a cool set of picture frames, which can be a chic add to anyone's personal décor," Nina said.
These two-frame sets come in six sizes and have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Felt Letter Board with Letters, Pre Cut & Sorted 725 Letters
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
JD: A cute personalized sign to use when entertaining year-round.
This sign comes in two sizes and eight colors. Each set comes with 725 letters and symbols. These felt letter boards have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MAC Cosmetics Little Lipstick Trio
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
JH: I am a lipstick girl! I love to play with festive holiday colors and a good MAC set is the perfect gift for a girly girl like me.
In Common Hair Sets
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
ND: I would say beauty products, or a hair product set from In Common, which smells yummy and keeps winter strands behaving!
Looking for more product picks from Julianne Hough? She shared her summer beauty favorites that you'll want to use all year long.