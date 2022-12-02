Cheers to the Holiday Season With Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s Gift Guide Picks

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks. Fresh Vine Wine is Nina and Julianne's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dreaming of a wine Christmas? You're in the right place. Best friends Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough just released a Brut Rosé just in time for your next holiday toast. The Fresh Vine Wine founders also shared their holiday gift picks with E! shoppers, and, of course, they included some wine.

Julianne shared, "I love so much about the holidays! Especially getting the downtime with loved ones and the chance to just lay around in pj's and catch up on life! I find this season so cozy and enjoy lots of food, great wine, and getting dressed up with friends too!" Nina added, "I agree! I love spending time with family and friends, as well as getting the chance to relax and maybe travel somewhere new."

When it comes to gift shopping, Julianne advised, "Really think about the person you are gifting and what they enjoy using in their everyday lifestyle. The best gift is one put to good use and that makes the person think of you each time they use it." Nina said, "I would add, giving a gift that someone mentioned wanting so badly, but would never treat themselves to."

Treat your favorite people with these thoughtful picks from Julianne and Nina.