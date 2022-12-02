The Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam and Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone Under the Mistletoe

It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg.
In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez), who works at the same 1950s-themed diner as him. But to do so, he needs to get into the Christmas spirit.
After mentioning that the two haven't talked in a while, Carmen suddenly leans in for a kiss—which catches Adam off-guard. But of course, Carmen has an explanation: There's mistletoe hanging above the two of them.
"Thank you, magical Christmas vegetation!" Adam excitedly says in response.
But that isn't the only relationship milestone the two hit. A fumbling Adam tries to ask Carmen out on a date—which, of course, she helps him with. But when they begin planning their outing, Carmen decides she'll treat Adam to some egg nog because her customers have been extra-generous around the holiday season.
"I don't mean to objectify you," Adam begins, "But I think you're being rewarded because you're so pretty."
But Carmen sees the compliment for what it is, saying, "You think I'm pretty?"
Adam, of course, is surprised once again, responding, "Wow! I was accidentally smooth. I mean, 'Yeah, girl. You fine.'"
Finally, Carmen confidently shuts down Adam's attempts to be smooth by noting that there's still mistletoe above them, and the two share another romantic kiss.
While their relationship hasn't exactly been a slow burn—Carmen made her debut in Nov. 30's episode of The Goldbergs—hopefully, it's a long one: Now broken up with longtime high school girlfriend Brea (Sadie Stanley), Adam has been on the hunt for love.
Watch Adam and Carmen's relationship blossom when The Goldbergs' mid-season finale premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.