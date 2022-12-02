Enter to Win

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways Are Here
Exclusive

The Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam and Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone Under the Mistletoe

In an exclusive clip from The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, Carmen (Isabella Gomez) finally makes a move on Adam (Sean Giambrone)—with a little holiday help. Watch it here.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 02, 2022 4:41 PMTags
TVABCExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: The Goldbergs Exclusive Peek

It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg.

In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez), who works at the same 1950s-themed diner as him. But to do so, he needs to get into the Christmas spirit. 

After mentioning that the two haven't talked in a while, Carmen suddenly leans in for a kiss—which catches Adam off-guard. But of course, Carmen has an explanation: There's mistletoe hanging above the two of them. 

"Thank you, magical Christmas vegetation!" Adam excitedly says in response.

But that isn't the only relationship milestone the two hit. A fumbling Adam tries to ask Carmen out on a date—which, of course, she helps him with. But when they begin planning their outing, Carmen decides she'll treat Adam to some egg nog because her customers have been extra-generous around the holiday season. 

 

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

"I don't mean to objectify you," Adam begins, "But I think you're being rewarded because you're so pretty."

But Carmen sees the compliment for what it is, saying, "You think I'm pretty?"

Adam, of course, is surprised once again, responding, "Wow! I was accidentally smooth. I mean, 'Yeah, girl. You fine.'" 

ABC/Scott Everett White

Finally, Carmen confidently shuts down Adam's attempts to be smooth by noting that there's still mistletoe above them, and the two share another romantic kiss.

While their relationship hasn't exactly been a slow burn—Carmen made her debut in Nov. 30's episode of The Goldbergs—hopefully, it's a long one: Now broken up with longtime high school girlfriend Brea (Sadie Stanley), Adam has been on the hunt for love.

Watch Adam and Carmen's relationship blossom when The Goldbergs' mid-season finale premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance

2

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

3

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance

2

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

3

Amy Robach & Andrew Shue Sold Home 2 Weeks Before T.J. Holmes Outing

4

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

5
Exclusive

New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer