Beachwaver Flash Deal: Save $50 On These Limited-Edition Self-Rotating Curling Irons

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want curled hair, but you are far from a hairstyling expert, you may just need some new tools in your arsenal. The BeachWaver is a rotating curling iron that does all the work for you. All you do is clamp it, select a direction, and it automatically wraps your hair. It doesn't get any easier than that. Since most of us can't have a professional hairstylist on hand every day, an automatic curling iron is the next best thing. If this sounds like a product you need in your life, today is a great day to shop because there's a flash deal on a limited-edition curling iron just in time for the holidays.

The Glitter Holiday Beachwaver B1 has all the attributes that the Beachwaver brand is famous for, but in two beautiful colorways for the season: a glittery black and a glittery pink. The self-rotating curling iron has a one-inch ceramic barrel, which is super versatile to create a wide variety of styles. You can add some shine to your hair and create some beautiful waves with these tools. Normally, one of these irons would cost $119, but you can get one for just $69. Hurry up and shop because this 42% off deal won't be here forever!