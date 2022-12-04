'Tis the season for changing up your look.
Over the past few weeks, several stars have decided to shake things up when it comes to their hair, ditching their signature strands for new trends. Jennifer Garner opted to cut off several inches and debut a chic new bob, while Aubrey Plaza said goodbye to her brunette locks in favor of a bold platinum blonde hue. Plus, Amal Clooney added highlights to her famed dark hair and Halle Berry showed off an edgy buzzcut, which comes months after she dyed her hair purple.
Finally, Camila Cabello recently tested out not one, but two popular TikTok beauty trends, while Kim Kardashian took a trip to Whoville when she got a Grinch makeover, courtesy of her oldest child, North West. Hey, maybe Christmas really doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more...green makeup.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...