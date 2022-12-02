The Heartwarming Way Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares BEST Style Advice at CFDA Awards 2022

Natalia Bryant keeps her dad close to her heart.

Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant‘s death, his eldest daughter continues to honor the basketball legend.

In a recent Vogue video, the college student revealed the jewelry piece she wears that reminds her of her father.

"This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.' It was my nickname growing up," the 19-year-old model said in the Beauty Secrets segment on Dec. 1."I was just so eensy-teensy. All my jerseys said ‘Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me ‘Slim.'"

In the clip, Natalie also showed off another necklace that features a gold medallion in honor of her family's Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which works to provide funding for underserved athletes in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. "And this is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambcaita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time," she said. "It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true."

She added, "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."