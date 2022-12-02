Rita Ora Sets the Record Straight on Rumor She's "Becky" From Beyoncé's Lemonade

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Rita Ora is clearing the air about a sour rumor.



If you're wondering what we mean, allow us to get the details in formation: Beyoncé made the world stop in 2016 when she released her album Lemonade, with one track in particular "Sorry," making waves over a single lyric that many interpreted to be about her husband, Jay-Z.

The line in question, "You better call Becky with the good hair," had fans in a frenzy over who the singer was referring to.



Also, around that time, Rita was spotted with an initial necklace that some believed read, "J," leading them to connect her to the "99 Problems" rapper and as the "Becky" in question. As for the fan theory six years later?

"Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence," she said during the Dec. 1 episode of BBC's Louis Theroux Interviews... "I didn't even think about it, I swear. And it wasn't a J, it was an R. They flipped it 'round and then it looked like a J."

But what about the lemon-motif bra also seen in the snap? As Rita noted, that was also a unique coincidence.