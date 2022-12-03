Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing

Watch : Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022

There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade.

In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.

"My favorite family holiday tradition is we go to my mom's side of the family typically on Christmas Eve and we do White Elephant or Bad Santa," Maren said. "We do that game, but then, we also play Left Center Right. It's like a dice game that you win money on."

Maren noted that the Left Right Center activity is something her and her loved ones have been playing for quite some time. As Maren put it, "A little Christmas gambling is fun."

"We have for the past 15 years," she said. "It's just fun because you can get loud and crazy and boisterous with your family and sometimes walk aways with some ones. And then, we go back to my parent's house and have Christmas cookies and we watch Christmas movies and fall asleep."