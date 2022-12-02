12 Hacks To Tame Frizzy Hair and Get the Shiny Strands You’ve Always Wanted

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Make hair envy a thing of the past. You can have the frizz-free, glossy, tresses you've always wanted without spending a fortune at a salon. There are so many affordable products, tips, and tricks to help you address the frizzy hair that has been annoying you for years.
Do not settle for a bad hair day. Make some small changes to your routine and you'll see some big results. Something as simple as a cold water rinse can be a total game-changer for your strands. Here is everything you need to know to say goodbye to frizzy hair forever.
Rinse Your Hair With Cold Water
No, I'm not advising you to take a cold shower, but right before you hop out, suck it up, and rinse your hair with cool water. This is far from a relaxing self-care moment, but this is how I've ended my showers since 2014 and this small change has made a major difference in my hair's appearance. My hair is glossy, smooth, and free from frizz.
Use a Dryer Sheet
Snuggle Plus SuperFresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets with Static Control and Odor Eliminating Technology, Original, 105 Count
I've purchased overpriced "hair sheets" in an effort to smooth out my hair when I'm on the go, but, in all honesty, none of those products are as good as a dryer sheet. These are great to get rid of static and smooth out my strands. I work one sheet through my hair from the roots to the ends and there's a noticeable difference that lasts. This may seem like an outrageous tip, but don't knock it until you try it! Plus, you really can't beat this price point.
Use a Hair Serum
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, Nourishing Hair Oil for Frizz Control, Heat Protectant
This frizz-taming product can be used on both wet and dry hair. Use it sparingly on damp hair. Less is more. On dry hair put it on targeted areas with frizz. It protects against heat and humidity for up to 72 hours, according to the brand.
It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper explaining, "For health reasons, I have to sleep on my right side every night, and despite my silk pillowcase, my hair on that side gets dry and frizzy. I've tried all kinds of deep conditioners and hair masks, which haven't helped much at all. This stuff, however, is fantastic! It makes the frizz-prone areas soft, silky, and very manageable. It even adds to the shine. I'm so happy to have found it, and don't ever want to be without it."
Opt for Silk and Satin
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- 2 Pack
A silk pillowcase is a total game-changer for hair (and skin!). Unlike other materials, silk and satin do not pull on your hair. When I started sleeping on this super soft pillowcase, I stopped waking up with tangled messy hair and frizz.
This two-pack has 192,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "After two weeks of using these pillows, my hair is silky and my skin has improved a lot. 10/10."
Edoneery Satin Hair Bonnet For Sleeping
Take your beauty sleep to another level and sleep with a bonnett. This one has with layers of satin, which prevent friction, per the brand. Stopping that friction helps maintain my hairstyle, prevent tangles, and stop frizz. This bonnett comes in a bunch of colors and it has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk, Hair Scrunchies for Frizz Prevention, Satin Hair Ties for Breakage Prevention and Gentle Style Preservation- Set of 5
If you need to get your hair out of your face, try a silk or satin hair tie. These materials don't pull on your hair or get snagged. They're an essential in the quest to frizz-free hair. I've been using these for years and they're just as functional as they are adorable. They have 15,500+ 5-star reviews and there are a bunch of colors to choose from.
Scrunchies Hair Ties Satin Silk- Set of 6
Here's another option at a slightly lower price point. I have these in black and I love them, but there are a few colors to choose from. They have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Combat Humidity
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 33,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 76.2K+ Sephora Loves.
OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray
Once your hair is styled, lock in your look with a frizz-fighting hairspray.
This one has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This is a MUST in humid climates. It keeps your hair feeling soft while maintaining the frizz. I have naturally wavy, puffy hair & it stayed straight for 2 days!" Someone else said, "I absolutely love this hairspray. It truly helps with frizz and humidity control. I live in the humid south and can't live without it."
Use Microfiber Towels
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for Women, 2 Pack
Microfiber towels are super soft and they help your hair dry quickly without causing friction and frizz. These two-packs come in 13 colors and have 38,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These things are great! Perfect for drying curly hair. I bought 7 and use one every day after I shower. They help my curls to dry without frizzing and they're amazing."
Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies for Frizz Free Heatless Hair Drying- 2 Pack
If you want to put your hair up after a shower, these microfiber hair towel scrunchies are a must. They're gentle on my hair, help my strands dry quickly, and they've prevented frizz and friction.
These come in a few colors and patterns and have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apply Finishing Cream
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, Helps to Calm and Smooth Frizz-Prone Hair
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
Spritz a Shine Spray
Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
I have been obsessed with this shine spray for a year and a half. I buy two at a time because I'm scared to run out. Spray this on dry hair before running a flat iron or a heated brush through it and your hair will be incredibly shiny and frizz-free. This product has 9.1K+ Sephora Loves and 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Use a Heat Protectant Before Styling Your Hair
OUAI Heat Protection Spray
Get the most out of your hot hair tools by spraying your hair with a heat protectant before styling. This one protects your strands from 450°F heat, per the brand and helps you get that smooth, frizz-free style you adore.
It has 40.1K+ Sephora loves, with one shopper sharing, "I didn't dread hot, humid days this summer bc of this product! I have fine, frizz prone hair so humidity is my kryptonite. This summer I prepped it before using a curling iron and for the first time in years, people actually complimented my hair.... in summer! Life changing. Hair is everything."
Use Ceramic Hair Tools
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a salon-level blowout from home. This heated brush will save you time and money since you can dry and style your hair at the same time. There's even a cool option to set your style. This is great to smooth out your hair and lift your hair at the roots. Instead of brushing your hair straight down to smooth it out and get rid of frizz, you want to twirl your hair to give it some shine and body.
This top-selling, heated brush has 262,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "I was worried, but shocked! Used it tonight on my damp hair, and my hair is healthy and wavy and just stunning. I'm still in shock! I love it. Easy to use." Another shared, "I dry and style my hair with one tool. No more having to get both arms up and behind my head to style the back!!"
T3 SinglePass Compact Portable Flat Iron with Travel Cap- Ceramic Straightening and Styling Iron with Auto World Voltage
I love this T3 flat iron so much that I bought three of them just in case I somehow break mine and the company stops making this model. I can style my long hair super quickly and the frizz-free style lasts all day long.
Add a Hair Mask to Your Weekly Routine
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner with Protein, Moisturizing & Conditioning Deep Treatment, Hydrating Repair for Dry, Damaged, & Frizzy Hair
Leave this deep conditioner on damp hair for 15 minutes once a week or you can increase the intensity of this treatment by sitting under a dry for 30 minutes before you rinse it out. This ultra-hydrating treatment is just what you need to attack dry, damaged, frizzy hair.
It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Mielle left my hair soft and frizz free after one application. I use it once a week. There's nothing to dislike. I used it on my dry and frizzy hair. It's a great product and it works. I strongly recommend it. It's very affordable."
Looking for more great hair products? This $9 dry shampoo has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and this $9 scalp oil has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.