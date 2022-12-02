Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Theo Thompson is growing up fast!
The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
She also penned a lengthy tribute to her little one, writing alongside a mother-son photo of the pair, "I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life."
The image showed Maralee, clad in white tulle, holding Theo as the tiny tot stood with his back to the camera. Describing Theo as "the sweetest little boy," the fitness model went on to rave about how her son's smile "brightens up any room."
"You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form," she added. "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."
Since his birth, Maralee has refrained from posting pictures of Theo's face on social media. When the two celebrated Halloween in October, , she only shared pictures of Theo turning away from the camera or with the hood of his wolf costume covering his face. In one image, Theo was pictured wearing a customized Mickey Mouse hat to coordinate with his mom's Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears.
Maralee captioned the snaps, "October with my pumpkin."
