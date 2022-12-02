Orange Is the New Black's Brad William Henke Dead at 56

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away.

The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56.

"Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Born in Nebraska, Henke attended the University of Arizona on a football scholarship and before going on to play for the Denver Broncos, according to his agent. He played in the 1990 Super Bowl but injuries led to his NFL retirement in 1994.

After leaving professional sports behind, Henke found success as an actor, appearing in Lost, Dexter, ER, October Road, Law & Order, The Chicago Code, The Stand and more shows.