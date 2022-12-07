Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look

Watch : Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs

Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!

The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.

For the ceremony, Oliva sizzled in a completely see-through outfit by Christian Dior. (See all of the red carpet looks here.)

The lingerie look was plucked straight from the brand's 2023 ready-to-wear collection and featured a plunging neckline with a tiered, voluminous skirt and all-over intricate lace detailing. She accessorized with a gold hardware-embellished belt, bold smudged eyeliner and effortless loose waves.

Olivia, whose Don't Worry Darling film took home the award for The Drama Movie of 2022 (see the full list of winners here), seemed to channel Princess Diana, who invented the revenge dress in 1994 after wearing a sexy LBD when her estranged husband King Charles III (then a prince) admitted to having an affair.