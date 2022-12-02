Enter to Win

You'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer For The Mandalorian Season 3: Find Out the New Premiere Date

There will be a delay in takeoff for The Mandalorian season three! Discover the new premiere date here!

By Alyssa Ray Dec 02, 2022 1:05 AM
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

We won't be heading to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

Disney+ confirmed Dec. 1 that the highly anticipated return of The Mandalorian has been delayed. Rather than taking off on Feb. 23 as previously announced, the streamer shared that season three will now arrive on March 1.

Fans aren't entirely thrilled with this update, as one commented, "I am so excited but I thought it was going to release in February." Another wrote, "Ugh. So far away!"

But, as Mando would say, "This is the way."

Season two ended with the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu—fondly referred to as Baby Yoda by fans—going their separate ways after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) agreed to train the young Padawan in the ways of the Jedi. Yet, in the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu decided to abandon his training to reunite with the Mandalorian.

So, we're certainly eager to find out what's next for this duo.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

For other notable 2023 premiere dates, keep reading:

Trae Patton/NBC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars (NBC) - Jan. 2

Gear up for an all-star season of America's Got Talent, premiering Jan. 2.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - Jan. 2

Head back to paradise when the new season of Fantasy Island premieres Jan. 2.

ABC
Will Trent (ABC) - Jan. 3

Based on Karin Slaughter's book series of the same name, Will Trent tells the story of a special agent who uses his troubled past to help him with his cases.

FOX
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox) - Jan. 4

Described as Fox's ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will show celebrities as they endure challenges built for the actual special forces.

Discovery
1000LB Best Friends (TLC) - Jan. 4

BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return for a new season of 1000LB Best Friends.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) - Jan. 5

Welcome back, Peach! Ginny & Georgia season two returns in the new year.

Shane Mahood/FOX
Alert (Fox) - Jan. 8

Go inside Los Angeles' missing persons unit when Alert hits Fox in January.

FOX
Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox) - Jan. 11

Name That Tune gets a celebrity twist when the new season premieres Jan. 11.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Hunters (Prime Video) - Jan. 13

The hunt is over. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters will debut its second and final season Jan. 13.

Jordin Althaus/FOX
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - Jan. 17

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to Fox with a new season this winter.

Discovery
1000LB Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 17

Get an update on Tammy and Amy's respective journeys when 1000LB Sisters returns in January.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 17

A reboot of the sitcom Night Court is heading to NBC in 2023.

Netflix
That '90s Show (Netflix) - Jan. 19

Hello, Wisconsin! That '90s Show arrives on Netflix Jan. 19.

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Accused (Fox) - Jan. 22

Brace yourselves for Fox's newest drama Accused, which tells 15 different stories about crime and punishment.

Discovery
Darcey & Stacey (TLC) - Jan. 23

Catch up with Darcey and Stacey when their TLC series returns Jan. 23.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 23

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor arrives in the New Year.

Discovery
Extreme Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 23

Extreme Sisters is back! Catch the new season Jan. 23.

Instagram
I Am Jazz (TLC) - Jan. 24

I Am Jazz returns with a new season in the new year.

NBC
American Auto (NBC) - Jan. 24

The NBC comedy returns for a second season this January.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Wolf Pack (Paramount+) - Jan. 26

A new pack is hitting Paramount+ Jan. 26.

Instagram
My 600LB Life (TLC) - Feb. 1

See more of Dr. Nowzaradan when My 600LB Life returns.

Discovery
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - Feb. 4

Say "yes" to this new season!

ABC
Not Dead Yet (ABC) - Feb. 8

Gina Rodriguez's new comedy will arrive on ABC in February.

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - Feb. 8

The farewell season for A Million Little Things debuts Feb. 8.

Tyler Golden/Netflix
You (Netflix) - Feb. 9

You season four will premiere in two parts, with Part One dropping Feb. 9 and Part Two arriving March 9.

FOX
Next Level Chef (Fox) - Feb. 12

Fox has a new season of Next Level Chef cooking up!

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Animal Control (Fox) - Feb. 16

Joel McHale leads a new workplace comedy for Fox, titled Animal Control.

Amazon
Carnival Row (Prime Video) - Feb. 17

Carnival Row will return for its final chapter Feb. 17.

Zack Dougan/NBC
Magnum P.I. (NBC) - Feb. 19

The Magnum P.I. reboot debuts its fifth season on NBC.

ABC
American Idol (ABC) - Feb. 19

Here's something to sing about, American Idol will return with a new season this February.

1

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

2

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram

3

Power Rangers Alum Jason David Frank’s Cause of Death Revealed

