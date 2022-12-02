MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood

A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days.
When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
"I was so excited to get out for a little bit and then the whole time, I wondered how she was doing," Chanel shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I wondered if she's crying right now. I texted my mom a few times like, ‘How's she doing?'"
Welcome to the world of parenthood.
While date night was much-needed for Chanel and Dom, the couple can't help but acknowledge how much has changed in their house since Bowie's arrival on Nov. 2. For starters, R&R is hard to come by.
"The hardest part is the sleep schedule," Chanel said after getting five hours of rest the night before. "It's pretty much driving me crazy. It's hard because I'm a go-getter. I like to use my time during the day to get things done. I feel like I've been sleeping a lot less lately because I'm still trying to be an entrepreneur and an artist."
Some tasks, however, have proven to be too much.
When taking her 1-month-old out for a ride, Chanel relies on Dom's help for managing the car seat and the stroller.
"I don't even know how I'm supposed to go out with the baby on my own because I cannot deal with that car seat," she said. "It's heavy! I'm a small girl and I really struggle with that. I'm still recovering because I had a C-section. I'm a little bit more fragile right now."
But with Dad on stroller duty, Mom has chosen to focus her energy in the diaper department.
"I'm in charge of the poopy diapers," Chanel admitted. "That's where I excel. Dom made a joke that he has a no poop policy. He gets a little bit too grossed out."
Despite all the adjustments, the Coasty Swim founder wouldn't have her life any other way. In just a few short weeks, Chanel has watched her daughter meet Santa Claus for the first time. She savors the opportunity to dress up her daughter in cute clothes. And while she jokes that baby Bowie can get "very sassy" sometimes, Chanel is eager to see what's next.
"I can't wait to just see her crawl for the first time," Chanel said, "to walk and to say her first words, which she already is doing so much baby talk."
But for now, Mom will focus on all of the gifts motherhood brings—even if a nap would make the best present.
"I definitely want her to know how much joy she's brought me," Chanel shared. "This is the happiest time in my life by far. I've always been a pretty happy person, but I think I'm over the moon."