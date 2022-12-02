MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days.

When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.

"I was so excited to get out for a little bit and then the whole time, I wondered how she was doing," Chanel shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I wondered if she's crying right now. I texted my mom a few times like, ‘How's she doing?'"

Welcome to the world of parenthood.

While date night was much-needed for Chanel and Dom, the couple can't help but acknowledge how much has changed in their house since Bowie's arrival on Nov. 2. For starters, R&R is hard to come by.