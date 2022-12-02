Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Finalized Sale of Their NY Apartment 2 Weeks Before Her T.J. Holmes Getaway

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue recently closed the door on their prior home.
Amy and Andrew, who have been married since 2010, said goodbye to their New York apartment less than two weeks before photos of Amy spending time with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced online.
Amy and Andrew's property was listed on Sept. 28, E! News confirms from online records. And the contract to sell the apartment for $5,200,000 was signed on Nov. 18, according to the property listing.
Per the listing, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom loft was renovated three years ago and features garden views, a sunny media room, quartz countertops in the kitchen, a brick-lined hallway and more luxury amenities.
Just 12 days after the sale was finalized, the Daily Mail published photos of Amy and T.J. on various outings, including hanging out at a NYC bar, walking next to each other and getting into the same car together. The outlet also included photos and footage of them loading a car trunk with bags during a getaway in a forested area.
Andrew and Amy have not publicly spoken out about the Nov. 30 photos. T.J. and his wife Marilee Fiebig, who have been married for 12 years and share 9-year-old daughter Sabine, have also not addressed the pics.
Despite their silence on the snaps, Andrew, Amy and T.J. have all made changes to their Instagram profiles that have turned heads. Mere hours after the photos were published, both Amy and T.J. appeared to deactivate their respective Instagram accounts. Meanwhile, as of Dec. 1, Andrew has seemingly removed all photos of Amy off his IG profile aside from one posted in November 2020.
And while it appears fans won't be seeing Amy and T.J. on their individual Instagram accounts, they can see the pair on TV. On Dec. 1, the co-anchors returned to the GMA3: What You Need To Know set. Regarding the buzz around their romance rumors, the topic of their photos was not discussed during the show.