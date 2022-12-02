The Boys Announces Major Casting News Ahead of Season 4

Season four of The Boys has cast one tough mother.
On Dec. 1, the Prime Video superhero series announced that Rosemarie DeWitt has been cast as Hughie's (Jack Quaid) mom in the upcoming fourth season.
The 51-year-old actress is best known for movie roles like 2008's Rachel Getting Married and 2011's Your Sister's Sister. She also appeared in the 2022 limited series The Staircase and played Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) lover Midge Daniels on Mad Men.
Joining DeWitt will be Simon Pegg, who will reprise his role as Hughie's father Hugh Campbell, Sr. Pegg debuted in season three and appeared in five total episodes.
Pegg celebrated the news with a Dec. 1 post on Instagram, in which he shared a picture of himself and Quaid, captioned: "Father and Son together again. @theboystv, Season 4. Next year."
Quaid commented on the post, "Love ya Dad!"
It was also announced that Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict have both joined the cast for season four, though on the topic of who they'll be playing, the show said, "that ain't yer business just yet."
Knight is best known for his roles in the 2016 CBS drama American Gothic and the 2018 CW series Life Sentence, where he starred alongside Lucy Hale.
Meanwhile, Benedict played Chuck Shurley on Supernatural, which was created by Eric Kripke, who acts as showrunner on The Boys.
So, what else can viewers expect from season four after the dramatic season three finale found Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), the son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher's (Karl Urban) late wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), flying off with his villainous biological father?
In July, Kripke told E! News that things won't exactly be getting any less bleak—especially given the finale's reveal that Butcher was given a terminal medical diagnosis.
"Butcher has a very limited amount of time to live and in that time, he needs to figure out how to save Ryan, how to get rid of Homelander, how to deal with [Victoria] Newman (Claudia Doumit)," Kripke said. "He has a lot on his plate."
Strap in.
The fourth season of The Boys is expected to premiere sometime in 2023 on Prime Video.