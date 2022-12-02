The Boys Announces Major Casting News Ahead of Season 4

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Season four of The Boys has cast one tough mother.

On Dec. 1, the Prime Video superhero series announced that Rosemarie DeWitt has been cast as Hughie's (Jack Quaid) mom in the upcoming fourth season.

The 51-year-old actress is best known for movie roles like 2008's Rachel Getting Married and 2011's Your Sister's Sister. She also appeared in the 2022 limited series The Staircase and played Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) lover Midge Daniels on Mad Men.

Joining DeWitt will be Simon Pegg, who will reprise his role as Hughie's father Hugh Campbell, Sr. Pegg debuted in season three and appeared in five total episodes.

Pegg celebrated the news with a Dec. 1 post on Instagram, in which he shared a picture of himself and Quaid, captioned: "Father and Son together again. @theboystv, Season 4. Next year."

Quaid commented on the post, "Love ya Dad!"

It was also announced that Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict have both joined the cast for season four, though on the topic of who they'll be playing, the show said, "that ain't yer business just yet."