Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

It's a party of five for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo.

The former Victoria's Secret model gave birth to the couple's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

The model had documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent months, sharing pics from artistic maternity photo shoots, as well as baby bump selfies.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and live with their kids in California. According to multiple reports, the couple bought a sprawling estate in the posh town of Montecito, near Santa Barbara earlier this year, after selling a previous home in the Los Angeles area for $51 million.

The pair's relationship hit an obstacle in September, just days after Prinsloo confirmed her pregnancy on social media. Instagram model Sumner Stroh said on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine and that he allegedly DMed her in June, asking, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."