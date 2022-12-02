Why Jamie Chung Feared Losing Her Identity After Having Kids—And How She Feels Now

Watch : Jamie Chung Was Afraid to Lose Her Identity in Motherhood

Jamie Chung is giving a peek inside her most rewarding journey yet: motherhood.

Though the Real World alum said being a mom to her 14-month-old twin boys with Bryan Greenberg is more fulfilling than she could've ever imagined, she told E! News that wasn't always the case.

"A lot of my peers and people my age were so focused on [their] career and hitting these life goals," Jamie exclusively said to E!'s Francesca Amiker, "and we're so afraid of losing identity; I certainly was."

Jamie explained that before she decided to start a family, she didn't want to be relegated to a mom.

"I don't want to have to make the sacrifices, and I don't want to lose everything that I've worked for and who I am," the 39-year-old shared. "But the irony is, this past year, I chose to stay home to raise my kids. And I learned more about myself than I [ever] have."