Why Jamie Chung Feared Losing Her Identity After Having Kids—And How She Feels Now

Jamie Chung is giving a peek inside her most rewarding journey yet: motherhood.
Though the Real World alum said being a mom to her 14-month-old twin boys with Bryan Greenberg is more fulfilling than she could've ever imagined, she told E! News that wasn't always the case.
"A lot of my peers and people my age were so focused on [their] career and hitting these life goals," Jamie exclusively said to E!'s Francesca Amiker, "and we're so afraid of losing identity; I certainly was."
Jamie explained that before she decided to start a family, she didn't want to be relegated to a mom.
"I don't want to have to make the sacrifices, and I don't want to lose everything that I've worked for and who I am," the 39-year-old shared. "But the irony is, this past year, I chose to stay home to raise my kids. And I learned more about myself than I [ever] have."
She continued, "When I stopped resisting the role of being a parent—it goes back to losing oneself—you quickly realize what you're fighting is growth."
After embracing this new chapter, the Sucker Punch actress said that being a mom has actually become one of her greatest strengths.
"I realized I'm capable of much more," she put it simply. "I thought I was only able to juggle so much but I can do it all before noon!"
But the actress kept it real, pointing out that raising twins is no small feat.
"It's a little harder. It's certainly more work, but it's possible," she revealed. "And it is absolutely rewarding...It's been a really exciting year and really fulfilling one."
Luckily, Jamie—who teamed up with Duracell on their Holiday Safely campaign—has a great support system and resources on hand.
"They beat me to the punch in terms of educating me on how to keep my kids safe from batteries," she said of the partnership. "It made sense because my kids came to an age where they're crawling and putting everything in their mouth."
The mom of two added, "They're so fast. I put them down, I turn around and they're gone. So you have to be on your toes."
And when Jamie could use a recharge, she praised Bryan for always stepping in.
"We're really on equal playing fields here," she shared. "He shows up, he does his best. We have to learn from each other, but it just requires a lot of communication and patience, and you move through it."
She added, "But there are times where I'm completely burned out from the day and I have a great partner that takes over."