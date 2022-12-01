The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James

Watch : Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Brad James!

Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two.

The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.

"Oh Baby Baby!!" the 43-year-old wrote in part of a Dec. 1 Instagram post that showed her baring her baby bump as she smiled alongside Brad at the Tamron Hall Show and Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" played in the background. "Baby James coming 2023!!"

During her appearance on the show, Keshia shared why she'd initially kept the news private.

"Not that I've been trying to hide it," she told Tamron Hall. "But when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK. So, we haven't been hiding it. I've been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven't done that."