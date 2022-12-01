Body of Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx

Watch : Viggo Mortensen Gives Inside Details of Making "Green Book"

The Green Book family is mourning the loss of a cast member.

Frank Vallelonga, who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie based on his late father Tony Lip's time as a bodyguard and driver in the 1960s, was found dead in New York, in the early hours of Nov. 28. He was 60.

According to a statement E! News received from the New York Police Department, Vallelonga was found unconscious on a street in the Bronx with no obvious signs of trauma. EMS was not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The NYPD identified and arrested 35-year-old Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse related to Vallelonga's death. He is set to be arraigned on Jan 11.

Vallelonga started his acting career in the mid 1990s with small roles in A Brilliant Disguise and In the Kingdom of the Blind, the Man with One Eye Is King—both of which were written by his brother, Green Book co-writer and producer Nick Vallelonga. He also had a small role in The Sopranos alongside his father, who played mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi.