Your First Look at Ginny & Georgia Season 2

At long last, Ginny & Georgia is going to provide some answers.

The second season of the addictive Netflix series will finally premiere on Jan. 5, nearly two years after the first season dropped on the streamer.

When viewers last saw the titular Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), Ginny fled town after finding out that her mother, Georgia, poisoned her step-father Kenny (Darryl Scheelar) after she found out he had abused the 15-year-old.

"How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?" the streamer teased. "That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny—her step-dad—didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny."

In the season two photos released Dec. 1, it's clear that Ginny returns home. Multiple photos show her back in school, including one sharing a cute moment with love interest Marcus (Felix Mallard) up against some lockers and one of Ginny in class with her best friend Max.

And have no fear—Ginny's little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca), who fled on motorcycle with her at the end of season one—is also back. In one image, he is seen being wrapped up in a scarf by his mother Georgia as they stare at a mysterious figure in the foreground.