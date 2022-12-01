Enter to Win

Your First Look at Ginny & Georgia Season 2

After almost two years since the premiere of season one, the second season of Ginny & Georgia finally has a premiere date—and we've got your first look at all the drama that awaits.

Watch: "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke

At long last, Ginny & Georgia is going to provide some answers.

The second season of the addictive Netflix series will finally premiere on Jan. 5, nearly two years after the first season dropped on the streamer.

When viewers last saw the titular Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), Ginny fled town after finding out that her mother, Georgia, poisoned her step-father Kenny (Darryl Scheelar) after she found out he had abused the 15-year-old.

"How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?" the streamer teased. "That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny—her step-dad—didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny."

In the season two photos released Dec. 1, it's clear that Ginny returns home. Multiple photos show her back in school, including one sharing a cute moment with love interest Marcus (Felix Mallard) up against some lockers and one of Ginny in class with her best friend Max.

And have no fear—Ginny's little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca), who fled on motorcycle with her at the end of season one—is also back. In one image, he is seen being wrapped up in a scarf by his mother Georgia as they stare at a mysterious figure in the foreground.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

Another image shows Georgia cozying up to fiancé Paul (Scott Porter) on the couch surrounded by holiday decorations, an indication that the walls aren't totally caving in on Georgia—at least not yet.

The second season of Ginny & Georgia drops Jan. 5 on Netflix. 

For a first look at season two, keep scrolling. 

Netflix

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) share an ominous glance.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia helps son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) get ready, but it appears trouble looms.

Marni Grossman/Netflix

Ginny and Max (Sara Waisglass) are back in class.

Netflix

Georgia and fiancé Paul (Scott Porter) cuddle up.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Max and Norah (Chelsea Clark) dance for the camera. 

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia and Zion (Nathan Mitchell), her ex-boyfriend and Ginny's father, share a heated moment over the dessert table.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny and on-again off-again love interest Marcus (Felix Mallard) have a sweet moment up against the lockers.

