Tami White: "You Can Build a Successful Business and Brand as a Mum"

The entrepreneur is applauded for landing deals with her makeup brush brand, being a top seller on Amazon.com, and taking members of her community on retreats worldwide to network, share value, and build their business with like-minded people. Nonetheless, her journey was challenging. Tami mentions, "It's so challenging working around a newborn baby when you are tired, but I chose to put in the time because the rewards are evident. I'm happy to have built a life where I can choose anything I want to do that day, and my business ticks over in the background now."

Facing competitor brands trying to take down her business was yet another issue. Still, Tami overcame this by choosing positivity and only putting positivity around her brand, making customers choose her over them.

Based on the current success of her makeup brush brand, Tami wants to branch out into a makeup brand that will rival many Hollywood A-listers' own brands. This makeup brand would be launched alongside her makeup brush kit. She anticipates this product will see her brand catapult into every high street beauty business and be used by influencers, celebrities, and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Tami advises, "Building a real business takes time, but patience and determination will get you through. If you have the passion to build something not just for yourself but your family, then keep pushing and putting in the time, and you will see the results. Again, I believe success is built in the mind, and if you believe you are going to build something that will shape your whole life, then you will achieve it."

As a mom who has managed to build a successful business empire that allows her time and flexibility to be there for her child, Tami wants to continue building her brand and furthering her business endeavors. She would also like to help more people achieve the freedom and success she has built for herself and others.