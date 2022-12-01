Enter to Win

Lindsie Chrisley Says Holidays Will Be "Different" After Todd and Julie's Prison Sentencing

On the Nov. 30 episode of her The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie Chrisley revealed how her family's usual holiday celebrations will be affected by parents Todd and Julie's prison sentencing.

Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Lots of changes are in store for the Chrisley family, including their 2022 holiday plans.

Days after Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud case sentencing on Nov. 21, Todd's eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley got real about how their Christmas celebrations won't be the same this year on the Nov. 30 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea. Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

"Obviously, with everything going on with my family," Lindsie shared, "things just look a lot different this year."

Perhaps the 33-year-old's feelings are best summed up in a message she saw on Instagram, which she said left her "bawling."

"'While it may be the merriest time of the year for some, it's the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most heartbreaking for so many others,'" she read. "'We're all busy, but we're not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing that you can give someone right now is love.'"

Calling the holidays a "transitional time of year," Lindsie faces more transitions than every this season, from Todd and Julie's legal drama to learning to co-parent her 7-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell and more.

And with so much going on this Christmas season, the former Chrisley Knows Best star said she's "ready for it to all be over."

"I'm ready for it to be a new year," she continued. "There's been so many things that have gone on that I'm just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a nice little break."

Though she didn't specify how the famous family will spend Christmas, Lindsie's festivities will be more family-focused this year, as she and Jackson celebrated the holiday at Disneyland last year following her split from Will in July 2021.

Luckily, she's learned a thing or two about navigating tough times with kids, especially with Todd and Julie expected to report to prison early next year.

"I feel like you kind of have to put on a front in a sense of like, 'Okay, everything's good and everything's happy,' and like, 'We're gonna have a good time,'" she said on the podcast. "And you have all these real-life things that are going on outside of that."

