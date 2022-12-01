Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's ICONIC Career Over the Years: Must-See Timeline

Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch.

To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.

And while Lindsay's ensemble might be quite the staple this time of year, there's no denying she looked like the spitting image of her iconic Mean Girls character.

In the 2004 teen comedy, Lindsay, who plays Cady Heron, dresses up in a two-piece, Santa-inspired costume as she and the other queen bees—Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert)—perform a sexy dance number to "Jingle Bell Rock."

But instead of doing a choreographed dance, Lindsay's new video campaign shows her sipping on a tasty drink dubbed, "Pilk and Cookies."