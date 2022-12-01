Enter to Win

This Major The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Role Is Being Recast for Season 2

Attention, Orcs: The role of Adar, previously played by Joseph Mawle, will now be played by Sam Hazeldine in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Hear what Prime Video had to say here.

Watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

The Rings of Power is making a powerful switch-up. 

The Lord of the Rings series has revealed seven new cast members who will be joining the show for season two, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom, including one major recasting. The role of Orc leader Adar, previously played by Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle, will now be played by Peaky Blinders star Sam Hazeldine.

Additionally, the series is welcoming Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson in new, yet-to-be-announced roles. 

Prime Video made the announcement Dec. 1, with Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders highlighting the success of the prequel and the ever-expanding canon. 

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth," Sanders said in a statement. "To date, season one is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two."

The villainous Adar played a significant role in the series' first chapter, leading an army of Orcs to essentially create the land of Mordor at the end of the first season. The prequel series focuses on the stories behind the Second Age of Middle-earth history, which is thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Courtesy of Prime Video, Stephen Pover/Shutterstock

While there isn't yet a premiere date for season two, you can catch up on season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, now streaming on Prime Video. 

