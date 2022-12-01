This Major The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Role Is Being Recast for Season 2

Watch : The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

The Rings of Power is making a powerful switch-up.

The Lord of the Rings series has revealed seven new cast members who will be joining the show for season two, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom, including one major recasting. The role of Orc leader Adar, previously played by Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle, will now be played by Peaky Blinders star Sam Hazeldine.

Additionally, the series is welcoming Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson in new, yet-to-be-announced roles.

Prime Video made the announcement Dec. 1, with Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders highlighting the success of the prequel and the ever-expanding canon.

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth," Sanders said in a statement. "To date, season one is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two."