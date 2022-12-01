Enter to Win

Kyle Richards' Husband Shares New Details About the Night of Kathy Hilton's Meltdown With Lisa Rinna

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky revealed if he really slept through sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's meltdown in their Aspen home and what the "intense" next day aftermath was actually like.

Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH

Mauricio Umansky is quite the heavy sleeper.

Kyle Richards' husband is sharing new insight into the night of sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's "meltdown" with Lisa Rinna inside their Aspen home, which was the main storyline on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mauricio reiterated the reason he missed Kathy's now-infamous dramatic fit.

"I was sleeping," the real estate broker confessed in response to a fan question about the incident. "They stayed up really late that night, they all went out, they went to the Caribou Club. I was with them until about midnight, maybe 12:30, then I got tired."

He added, "I went home, I went to bed and all the s--t happened."

When host Andy Cohen asked for Mauricio's take on the fallout between Kyle, Kathy and Lisa after the shocking incident, the Buying Beverly Hills star opted to stay out of the drama by pleading the fifth. However, Mauricio was witness to some of the aftermath the next day.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Bombshells

"I woke up that night late, it was early morning, Rinna was extraordinarily distraught from everything she had heard and seen," he explained. "Kathy had a hard time that morning and it was a very intense night without question. I was not there so I can't say exactly what was said or what wasn't said, but there was no question that that night was really intense."

Later, Mauricio insisted he and Kathy "are all good" currently, adding, "I stay completely out of their personal dynamics."

Unlike Mauricio, Kyle and Kathy have not been on the best of terms since all the RHOBH season 12 drama. Last week, Mauricio revealed to E! News how he's been supporting his wife amid the family rift.

"If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it," the 52-year-old told E! exclusively. "If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."

